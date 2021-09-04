New Russian space station’s efficiency factor to be order of magnitude higher than ISS’

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency plans to develop a national orbital space station with a higher efficiency factor than that of the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

"We want to make a station which efficiency factor will be several orders of magnitude higher than that of the ISS," Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live.

Rogozin earlier announced that the new station, which deployment is planned to begin in five to six years, will be kitted with artificial intelligence and will include extravehicular robots. Rogozin believes that the new orbital outpost along with the promising nuclear-powered space tug Zeus may serve as a prototype for future systems on long-duration interplanetary flights.