NASA chief hails 'unique' Russia-US cooperation in space

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian-US cooperation in space is unique and extraordinary, and must not cease, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview to Politico after talks with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

"Despite the politics, and some of the rather less than soft statements you hear that sound more political, nevertheless if you talk to the Russian space workers, they want this cooperation to continue with the Americans. So I talked to Rogozin about this. I've said, ‘This is unique, the kind of relationship where we can be at peace cooperating with each other, no matter what our rivalries are on terra firma." We are partners in space, and I don't want that to cease," Nelson said.

He added that Russia and the United States have "extraordinary cooperation" in space.