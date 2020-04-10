Russian space agency plans more than 30 launches in 2020

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to carry out thirty-three space launches in 2020, including from French Guiana, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said at a meeting held by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"In 2020, 33 launches are planned, including 12 launches of satellites under the federal space program, nine launches of commercial vehicles and three from the Guiana Space Center," the Roscosmos chief said.

Five launches have already been carried out, Rogozin said. "Yesterday’s launch was quite important and complex because we tested for the first time already with the crew’s participation the linkage of a Soyuz-MS spacecraft and a Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the fully Russian digital control system," the Roscosmos chief stressed.