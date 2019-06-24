Russia to create module for remote maintenance of satellites

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Scientific Center for Robotics and Technical Cybernetics (RTC) is developing equipment for remote maintenance of spacecraft on the orbit, Director and General Designer of RTC Alexander Lopota told TASS in an interview on Monday.

"RTC carries work on development of the so-called robotic support of prospective spacecraft. This is a payload for the spacecraft base platform, transforming it into a service one, capable of performing orbital maintenance operations," Lopota said.

The equipment will be the unit with manipulators, changeable tools and fuel for spacecraft refueling, he noted.

RTC developed a prototype manipulator fitted with "sensors enabling implementation of various algorithms of force-torque control" as part of creating such systems.