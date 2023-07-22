Izvestia journalists wounded in Ukrainian attack taken to hospital in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, July 23. /TASS/. Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov and cameraman Dmitry Shikov, who suffered wounds in a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye Region, have been taken to the hospital in Crimea.

"We are in the hospital," Polshakov told TASS, adding that they both were in Crimea. The correspondent added that he was fine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists had suffered wounds on Saturday afternoon in a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike on the Zaporozhye Region. Zhuravlev died from his wounds during evacuation, while the other journalists are stable. A TASS correspondent working in the Zaporozhye Region said there had been two groups of journalists. Five people were in the group with Zhuravlev. Those in the second group weren’t hurt.