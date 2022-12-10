Ukrainian forces pounding Energodar along riverfront, politician says

MELITOPOL, December 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling the riverfront of Energodar, and about 15 strikes have been recorded so far, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Saturday.

"The shelling is being conducted along the riverbank in Energodar. There have been about 15 strikes," he said adding that the distance from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to the city is around two kilometers. According to Rogov, the reports about the shelling of the premises and the industrial zone of the Zaporozhye NPP have not been confirmed yet.

Rogov said that a drone was spotted next to the NPP, but "not over it."

In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, the Ukrainian military has been periodically bombarding both Energodar’s residential quarters and the premises of the Zaporozhye nuke plant, employing drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.