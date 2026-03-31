Very few Russian tourists remain in Iran — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. There are almost no Russian tourists left in Iran at present, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with RTVI.

"At the moment, those remaining in Iran are mostly staff of Russian diplomatic missions and the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, as well as members of mixed Russian-Iranian families. According to our information, there are virtually no Russian tourists left," he said.

At the same time, the diplomat did not rule out the presence of independent travelers who entered Iran outside organized groups. "However, they have not contacted the embassy. The optimal routes to leave the country are via Astara into Azerbaijan, the Norduz/Agarak crossing into Armenia, and the Sarakhs crossing into Turkmenistan," Dedov added.