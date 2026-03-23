Russian air defenses down over 70 UAVs over Leningrad Region — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses destroyed over 70 aerial targets while repelling a Ukrainian drone attack in the Leningrad Region, the region’s Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported.

"Over 70 aerial targets were destroyed while repelling the attack on the region. There were no casualties," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to the governor, fire extinguishing operations around oil tanks at the port of Primorsk continue. More than 10 fire crews and pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting effort.

Search and rescue teams are working in districts of the Leningrad Region to locate drone wreckage. The governor emphasized that approaching them is life-threatening.

Local residents can report recovered parts of the downed unmanned aerial vehicles by calling 112.