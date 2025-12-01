MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Klinovoye in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Klinovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,415 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 230 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 210 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 480 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 75 troops and nine motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sadki, Kondratovka, Ryzhevka, Barilovka, Khoten and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Monachinovka, Blagodatovka and Osinovo in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo and Yarovaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 17 electronic warfare stations, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Zakotnoye, Stepanovka, Reznikovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel and five armored combat vehicles, including a Stryker armored personnel carrier and two M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 480 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Rodinskoye, Belitskoye, Maryevka, Gruzskoye, Belozerskoye, Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 480 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Varvarovka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 75 Ukrainian troops and nine enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 75 Ukrainian military personnel, nine motor vehicles and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s fuel and energy sites over past day

Russian forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy troop deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition and fuel depots, storage and launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 136 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 97 Ukrainian UAVs, three Neptune missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three Neptune missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three Neptune long-range missiles and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,787 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,329 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,622 multiple rocket launchers, 31,662 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,081 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.