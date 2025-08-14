Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two settlements in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,315 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,315 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 155 troops, two tanks and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 225 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 265 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 355 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 230 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 85 troops and seven jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Korchakovka, Kiyanitsa, Khrapovshchina, Vakalovshchina, Yunakovka, Pershe Travnya, Varachino and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Ambarnoye and Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, including two NATO weapons and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Senkovo, Glushkovka, Novosergeyevka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk and Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 265 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Minkovka, Fyodorovka, Vasyukovka, Chervonoye, Nikiforovka, Berestok, Zvanovka, Novodmitrovka and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 265 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Shevchenko, Dimitrov, Novoaleksandrovka, Krasny Liman, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 355 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, eight pickup trucks, five field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Poltavka, Zelyony Gai and Kulturnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 85 Ukrainian troops and seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Chervonaya Krinitsa and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka, Antonovka and Kamyshany in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 85 Ukrainian military personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, seven electronic warfare stations and an Israeli-made RADA radar station were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV storage sites, ammo depots over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites and ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 268 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 268 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 268 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 77,184 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,572 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,585 multiple rocket launchers, 28,500 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,648 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.