Ukrainian military’s shelling destroys kindergarten building in Russia’s Belgorod

BELGOROD, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has destroyed a kindergarten building in the Russian city of Belgorod, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A kindergarten building has been almost completely destroyed in another shelling attack on Belgorod. This is the third educational facility - after a school and another kindergarten - to have been hit by direct strikes or damaged by attacks targeting nearby areas," he wrote on the VKontakte social media platform.

According to earlier reports, schools and kindergartens in Belgorod’s Kharkovskaya Gora district have moved to distance learning.