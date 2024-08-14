Russia expects Argentina to condemn Kiev's terrorist activity in Kursk — envoy

BUENOS AIRES, August 14. /TASS/. The international community, including the Argentine authorities, should condemn terrorist sorties by Ukrainian militants in Russia, Moscow's Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said in an article published by the Diario Popular newspaper.

"We expect our international partners, including Argentina, to respond impartially to the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian militants. The unconditional condemnation of terrorist attacks is a generally accepted international practice based on strict compliance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Argentines know first-hand what explosions in peaceful cities causing death and destruction are like. There can be no division of terrorists into 'bad' and 'good' ones, regardless of their position on the Ukrainian conflict," he wrote.

The ambassador linked Kiev's attacks on the Kursk Region to "a premonition of final defeat on the battlefield." "The Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately shelling not only non-military facilities, but even ambulances that transport victims from dangerous areas," Feoktistov wrote. He also pointed to the proximity of the Kursk nuclear power plant to the battlegrounds. "We are talking about nuclear terrorism fraught with a global technological catastrophe," Feoktistov added.

The ambassador also noted that Kiev was expanding its terrorist activities to new areas, no longer limited to just Europe. "In late July, with material and technical support from Ukrainian militants, Tuareg rebels carried out a terrorist attack in northern Mali, which killed dozens of soldiers of the armed forces of this African country. <...> This development once again raises the issue of the growing risks of unaccounted Western weapons spreading out of the Ukrainian conflict zone and falling into the hands of non-state actors, namely terrorists. Russia has repeatedly warned about this global danger, but the silence of the West gives Kiev a false sense of impunity," the ambassador said.