KURSK, July 26. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has struck a non-operational enterprise in Russia’s Kursk Region, acting head of the region Alexey Smirnov said.

"Overnight, a Ukrainian drone attacked the territory of a non-operational enterprise in the village of Gorshechnoye. None of the residents were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting head added that due to the explosion, fences and windows of several households were damaged by shrapnel.