Rostec suggests postponing thermal power plant unit startup

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Rostec has approached Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with a proposal to postpone for a while the deadline of commissioning the third power generating unit at the Udarnaya thermal power plant, the press service of the state corporation told TASS.

"Yes, indeed [we applied]. Two units were put on stream this year and third one - everything is objectively more difficult there - will be commissioned; a little bit more time is needed," Rostec said.

Earlier reports said that commissioning of the power generating unit was shifted from June 1 to September 1, 2024. The first and the second power units were put into operation since March 1 and April 1 accordingly.