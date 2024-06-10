Russian troops liberate 60% of DPR territory — Pushilin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated more than 60% of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), head of the region Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"More than 60% of the Republic has been liberated, if we look at it only in territorial terms. However, a number of large cities remain under enemy occupation. I'm talking about Krasnoarmeysk, Dobropolye, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and a number of other smaller settlements," Pushilin said.

He emphasized that the rest of the region’s territory remaining under Kiev control needs to be liberated within the constitutional borders of the republic.