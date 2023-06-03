Medvedev dismisses option for change of Russia’s development discourse in future

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Any future Russian political leader that will try to change the discourse on the country’s development that emerged in 2022, will be perceived as a traitor, so there will be no return to the "pre-war" past, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev opined on his Telegram channel Saturday.

He made this statement, commenting on "sweet dreams" of Russians who left the country about the return to previous times.

"I can say with certainty: there will be no return to ‘bright’ European past for them. And not only because they don’t love and don’t expect us there. […] Russia is an entirely different country now compared to the pre-war period. Leaders, parties and governments come and go, while the memory and values, cemented with blood, remain for a very long time. For decades, sometimes for centuries. They will not be changed, let alone destroyed, by any new leaders, whatever political force they represent (not to mention blatant traitors)," Medvedev said.

According to Medvedev, "only renegades who forgot about the death of our citizens can dream about the return to a friendly European family."

"[The death] of Russia’s civilians and fighters. Unfortunately, people have died," the official noted.

He drew an analogy with the USSR falling apart in late 1940s, with new Russian leadership calling the war with Nazi Germany wrong.

"It is clear what would have happened with such freaks. The memory about the horrible war of the soviet people and the dead close ones was fresh in every family. And the situation now is very similar, despite the different level of people’s involvement in the war," Medvedev stated.

"Therefore, any political leader that will try to change the discourse of the country’s development that emerged after February 24, 2022, will be anathematized as a traitor, as a person who betrayed the memory of our people who gave their lives in this war," the official said.

Speaking about people who left the country, Medvedev noted that they include "people of varying mental capabilities."

"There are no Bunins, Berdyayevs, Ilyins or Shalyapins among them, of course. So-so, mediocre folk," the politician said. He underscored that "these actors have no hope for a triumphant return."

"Relocated people are lonely and are not needed by anyone. Let them live, bleeding bile, accumulated from their anger. Or let them miserably remember the lost Homeland and the former glory while drinking a glass of red wine," the politician concluded.