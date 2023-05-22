Lukashenko to meet with Putin to discuss issues 'that should not mar' bilateral relations

MINSK, May 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday to discuss and resolve a number of current problems, the BelTA news agency reported.

"The government has been reporting to me that there are almost no problems [in relations with Russia]. However, I find it hard to believe. I can see from the situation that there still are problems and some misunderstandings. Sometimes, it’s bureaucracy," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Minsk’s ambassador to Moscow, Dmitry Krutoy, on Monday. "Who’s to blame? The day after tomorrow, Russian President Putin and I need to be able to discuss and solve those problems that should not mar our relationship," the Belarusian head of state added.

Lukashenko pointed out that he held regular meetings with the Russian leader. "It’s not just for the sake of looking at each other, although it’s also important as the mood of the presidents always plays a role. However, we have sought to help our governments untangle some knots," the Belarusian president said.

According to him, the economy is the foundation of bilateral relations. "There can be no relations without it. I know the figures and I know that our trade has grown and we have finally reached a positive balance. So, trade is balanced. I’m interested in its [growth] dynamics and trends," Lukashenko noted.