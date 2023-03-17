Kremlin confirms Russia-Belarus Union State’s Supreme State Council meeting in April

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Supreme State Council of Russia and Belarus is scheduled to convene next month, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There were detailed discussions at the issue related to preparations for the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which is scheduled for April," Peskov stated.

The Supreme Council of Russia and Belarus is the highest ruling body of the Union State. It includes heads of state, heads of government, and heads of chambers of the parliaments of Russia and Belarus as the members on its board.

Preparations for the Supreme State Council meeting were discussed by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus during a phone conversation on February 5 and during talks in Moscow on February 17.

