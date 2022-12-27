Top diplomat says Russia calls on West to show maximal restraint in nuclear sphere

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia calls on the West for maximum restraint in the ‘highly sensitive’ nuclear sphere, it is important to remain committed to the postulate of inadmissibility of nuclear war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"We continue to call on the West to show maximum restraint in this highly sensitive sphere. To minimize nuclear risks, it is important to actually remain committed to the postulate of inadmissibility of nuclear war, reaffirmed by the five nuclear-weapon states in their joint statement of January 3, 2022. In accordance with the logic of the document, any military confrontation between the nuclear powers must be prevented, since it is fraught with the potential catastrophe," he said.

The minister added that Moscow had additionally drawn attention to these principals in a November 2 statement, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, pointing out that Russia stood for the formation of an updated international security architecture. "In it [in the statement], in particular, it is stressed that Russia stands for the formation of an updated, more sustainable international security architecture based on ensuring predictability and global security stability, as well as adhering to prinicples of equal rights, indivisible security, and mutual consideration of the parties’ interests," Lavrov concluded.