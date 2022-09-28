Russian warns US, UK against approaching red line around Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow is warning Washington and London against reckless moves that could push the situation around Ukraine to a dangerous point, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

He made the statement in a speech at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"By modernizing its own nuclear potential, Washington is encouraging an irresponsible escalation of nuclear rhetoric by its allies in London, who openly declare their unconditional readiness to press the ‘red button’ if necessary. We are warning Washington and London against rash steps that could bring the situation around Ukraine closer to a dangerous point," he was quoted as saying in a speech published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Gavrilov said that Russia "closely monitors the attempts by the US to mobilize its satellites for an even fiercer confrontation with the Russian Federation."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, all means at our disposal will be used to protect Russia and our people," the diplomat said. "We will act in the strictest compliance with the provisions of our military doctrine and the Russian Federation National Policy Guidelines in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.".