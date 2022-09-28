Envoy cautions Zelensky against attempts to disrupt partial mobilization in Russia

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin won't be able to disrupt the partial call-up announced by Moscow, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"President Zelensky did not hesitate to record several video addresses in Russian in an attempt to disrupt the partial mobilization that was recently announced in Russia <…>. Today, President Zelensky claimed from the TV screen that mostly non-Russian citizens are being called up, as many men representing indigenous peoples in Russian regions as possible. But this does not apply to Russia," the envoy emphasized.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a nationwide partial mobilization. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be called up, and they would undergo all necessary training before being deployed to the special operation zone. Russia’s defense chief said the goal of the mobilization would primarily be to control the areas liberated in the course of the special military operation.