Talks with Kiev possible only on condition of its complete surrender — Russian MP

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Talks with Ukraine are possible only on condition of its complete surrender, i.e. its denazification, demilitarization and declaration of a nuclear-free status, which seems impossible at the moment, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the Kiev side has abandoned all previous agreements," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) and a member of the negotiating team, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Negotiations may be held, say, on condition of Ukraine’s complete and unconditional surrender," he said. "And the criteria are obvious. They are denazification, demilitarization and a non-nuclear status. Such talks are possible, but only theoretically as of today.".