US should be concerned about transparency of its own elections – Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The United States should be concerned over ensuring the transparency of its own electoral processes instead of meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs, according to a commentary published by the Russian Embassy in Washington on Friday.

"We noted a commentary by US State Department Spokesman Ned Price who accused Russian authorities of multiple violations of the principles of the freedom of the expression of will during recent regional and municipal elections and the persecution of opposition candidates and community activists. We are urging the administration to turn to data submitted by Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) and avoid groundless statements in the future. We recommend to be more concerned over ensuring the transparency of electoral processes in the US itself without interfering in our internal affairs," the commentary posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel reads.