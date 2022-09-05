Putin to participate in Russian Energy Week, Valdai Club meeting this fall

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Russian Energy Week in Moscow and a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in fall, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

"So far, preparations [for the Russian Energy Week] are underway, so I can't say anything specific about the format [of the President's participation in it], but it [Russian Energy Week] will happen," Peskov said. He also announced that "there will be a traditional Valdai session where the president will speak".

In July, Peskov told TASS that Putin intended to make several more visits to foreign countries in the fall, preparations for them were underway.

At the. Same time, the Kremlin has not yet decided on the dates of the Q&A session, address to the Federal Assembly, and the big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We haven't decided on that yet," Peskov said.