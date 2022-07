MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian ambassador to Brazil, Alexey Labetsky, believes that Moscow and Brasilia have "very serious" prospects for positive cooperation.

"Our prospects are very serious, and they depend on our ability to be realistic about our own capabilities and apply some effort wherever necessary," he said. "I am an optimist, and I hope we would move forward <…> all the time."

In his words, bilateral Russian-Brazilian cooperation is developing in various areas at the moment.