Russia needs to analyze EU sanctions before taking response measures — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia needs to see which sanctions the European Union plans to impose on it before elaborating its response, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said earlier on Tuesday that the European Union has unanimously approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions following its decision to recognize the Donbass republics.

"First, we need to see what these sanctions are about," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow would prepare measures in response.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the foreign ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Donbass republics and the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territories.