Russia will be doing its utmost to support Kazakhstan’s president — Putin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia will be doing everything in its powers to support Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following talks with his Kazakh counterpart on Thursday.

As he dwelt on January’s events in Kazakhstan, Putin said that Tokayev was doing everything in his powers to return the situation to normal.

"We see life in Kazakhstan return onto a stable and calm track. Society entirely supports the leadership’s policy of addressing large-scale tasks. For our part we, Russia, will be doing everything to support the president of Kazakhstan," Putin said.

He voiced the certainty that Russian-Kazakh cooperation would keep growing and expanding.

"All objective conditions for this are in place," Putin said.

He stressed that the current condition and outlook for the further deepening of bilateral interaction were the number one issue on the negotiations’ agenda. The meeting lasted about four hours.

"Our countries traditionally share firm bonds of alliance and good-neighborliness," Putin said. He recalled that this year the two countries would mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which rely on the principles of firm mutual support and respect for each other’s interests.