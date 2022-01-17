Kremlin says it’s unclear what the outcome of security talks will be

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Russia is still uncertain how its talks with the US and NATO on European security will end, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on CNN on Sunday.

"We don’t know what the outcome is going to be," he said. "We can say now that we are staying on different tracks - on totally different tracks."

"And this is not good, and this is disturbing," Peskov went on to say.

Russian-US consultations on the issue of security guarantees took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including by accepting Ukraine as a member. They also impose restrictions on deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.