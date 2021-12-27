Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases’ deployment in Ukraine

GROZNY, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stands solid against deployment of Western military bases on the territory of Ukraine, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya said.

"With Kiev’s existence, there is always a place for the West to deploy its military bases there and to dictate their demands in regard to our country," Kadyrov said speaking during his annual press conference. "I am positive that our president would not allow it."

"We [Chechnya] are ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems," Kadyrov said.

After the Western-backed February 2014 coup in Ukraine, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.