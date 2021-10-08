Russia, Turkmenistan sign cooperation program for 2021-2023

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia and Turkmenistan have signed an economic cooperation program for 2021-2023 during a bilateral intergovernmental commission meeting in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat, the country’s TDH news agency has reported.

"Today, a meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held in the Turkmen capital. It was attended by heads and delegates of numerous governmental bodies, including ministers and chiefs of state agencies, as well as businessmen from the two countries," TDH reported. "As a result, Program of Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation for 2021-2023 was signed."

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the Russian - by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

According to TDH, participants of the meeting stressed that Russia was one of Turkmenistan’s strategic partners, and the country’s government views boosting bilateral ties as one of its priorities.

Among the promising areas of bilateral cooperation, members of the commission named the fuel and gas sector, transport and communications, gas-to-chemicals industry, geology, construction, financial and banking sector.

The commission also addressed humanitarian cooperation issues, first of all those related to education and healthcare.