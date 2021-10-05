President Putin to discuss climate policy at government meeting

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the government in a videoconference mode on Tuesday. According to the Kremlin press service, implementing climate policy will be the main topic of the meeting.

The Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov will make a report on the issue. Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Advisor to the President Ruslan Edelgeriev, and Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina will also participate in the discussion of the strategy for Russia’s socio-economic development with low greenhouse gas emissions until 2050, developed by the Economic Development Ministry.

The Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko will report on the results of an experiment to achieve carbon neutrality in the region. Other timely issues will also be reviewed, the Kremlin said.

Putin meets regularly with lawmakers, usually every few weeks. The President hears reports on various topics and discusses topical issues on the agenda. The previous meeting was held on September 14 and focused on the social support for people and the development of regional infrastructure.