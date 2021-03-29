Russian ambassador to US says hopes to be back in Washington soon

US ambassador to Moscow says he welcomes any contacts with his Russian colleague

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who is currently in Moscow for consultations on bilateral relations, told TASS on Monday he hopes to return to Washington in the near future.

"I hope to be back soon," he answered a corresponding question.

Antonov was invited for consultations in Moscow last week following US President Joe Biden’s notorious interview. The diplomat has been staying in Moscow since March 21 and has had a number of meetings. Meanwhile, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday Antonov had not yet reported about the situation in relations with Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin.