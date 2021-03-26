Russia’s policy of preventing conflicts in cyberspace must be preserved, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. A new version of the fundamental principles of the state policy in the field of international information security must preserve Russia’s policy of preventing conflicts in the cyberspace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks at a meeting of the Security Council on Friday.

"It is important to ensure the updated document must preserve the continuity of our strategic policy of preventing conflicts in the cyberspace," Putin said.

He recalled that the previous version of the document was adopted in 2013. It set a task of promoting the formation of a global system of protecting the international cyberspace."

Putin called for reaffirming commitment to this aim and "at the same time to specify and, whenever necessary, to correct the priority guidelines in accordance with the current realities."

He stressed that the implementation of that document allowed for making a number of practically significant steps. In 2018, most UN member-states approved a Russia-proposed resolution on international cybersecurity, which for the first time set a code of conduct in this field. In 2019, under the auspices of the United Nations a special negotiating mechanism - open working group created at Russia’s initiative - began its activities under the UN auspices.

"We proposed several other promising ideas of interest in this sphere, including the development of a global convention for struggle against cybercrime. They earned support from many countries of the world," Putin said.

"As I have already said, the United Nations in recent years paid considerable attention to maintaining security and developing the international cyberspace. It is crucial to work for and achieve the implementation of Russia’s ideas and proposals on the platform of this universal organization and their transformation into concrete decisions. Of course, it is very important to advance a priority dialogue on the aforesaid tracks with our closest partners in the CSTO, CIS, SCO and BRICS," Putin concluded, adding that Russia was an advocate of equality, order and respect in the cyberspace and of its progressive development. For this reason, he said, all interested partners must have a chance to join the dialogue on such a significant agenda.