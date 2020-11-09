Putin: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on deploying Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 10. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan will remain on the positions they currently hold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will stay on the positions they hold, along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is being deployed," Putin stressed, speaking about a joint statement signed with the Azerbaijani president and the Armenian prime minister.

The agreement reached on Nagorno-Karabakh by Baku, Yerevan and Moscow, will help solve the issue on a fair basis and in the interests of the Azerbaijani and Armenian people, Vladimir Putin said.

"We believe that the achieved agreements will create necessary conditions for a long-term and full-fledged settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a fair basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani people," Putin said.

He added that a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation was being deployed along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone since 00:00 Moscow Time on November 10.