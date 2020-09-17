EU should avoid Ukrainian, Venezuelan scenarios in Belarusian context - envoy

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has advised to the European Union to take into account the experience of Ukraine and Venezuela and avoid the scenarios of these countries in the context of the situation in Belarus.

"In the multitudes of those statements and commentaries on the Belarusian issue that have been voiced over the past week, I would like to note the one that the European Union is not interested in the repetition of the Ukrainian scenario in Belarus. <...> I would propose, if one talks about the experience of other countries, and even continents, to take into account Venezuela’s experience where the recognition of a self-appointed president (the opposition leader Juan Guaido - TASS) by a large group of countries, in fact, created additional obstacles on the path to the political resolution of a crisis in that country," the envoy said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"To avoid both [scenarios] - this would be my advice to the European Union if it is willing to listen, specifically in the context of the Belarusian situation," he emphasized.