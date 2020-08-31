Putin congratulates Kyrgyz president on Independence Day

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Independence Day, the Kremlin press service said.

"Relations between our countries are progressing based on the spirit of strategic partnership and allied ties. Bilateral political dialogue is increasing, as well as fruitful cooperation in various areas and efforts to coordinate our activities within the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization]," Putin said in his message to Jeenbekov.

The Russian president was also hopeful that through joint efforts the two countries would continue to boost ties and cooperation in the fight against threats and challenges to international security, including the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is undoubtedly in the interests of the two friendly peoples," Putin emphasized.

Kyrgyzstan’s Declaration of Independence was adopted on August 31, 1991.