Putin vows to tackle development of science at State Council meeting

SOCHI, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to convene a session of the State Council in the coming days to focus on science, the president said at a meeting with students of Sirius education center in Sochi on Wednesday.

"In the near future, we are planning to hold a meeting of the Council for Science [and Education] and the State Council Presidium, focusing on the same theme of development of science and innovations. We will hold a joint meeting," Putin said adding that he intended to ask new cabinet members, representatives of the student community and regional authorities to attend the meeting.

"By the way, science is getting younger, which is very delightful for me," he added.

The president announced the topics raised by students at the Russian conference entitled ‘Road to Success’ would be tackled.

Addressing the students, the Russian leader pointed out that he had taken the chance of the conference to meet with young people and to talk about the issues of their concern, hoping that he would be able to use this information at the State Council. According to Putin, it will help correct the policy in the fields of science and education.