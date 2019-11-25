Russia’s tribunal on Ukrainian provocation in Kerch Strait to express public opinion — MP

SIMFEROPOL, November 25. /TASS/. The decision of an international tribunal that social activists are calling to convene to investigate the Kerch Strait provocation undertaken by Ukraine will not have any legal power but will contribute to shaping public opinion on this issue, member of the Russian State Duma (parliament’s lower chamber) Natalia Poklonskaya believes.

"The public opinion that would be registered by a certain organization, a movement. The position of the people that will make up this institution will be expressed," Poklonskaya told TASS on Monday.

According to the politician, it is possibly wrong to call this campaign a "tribunal" since the process won’t have any official status.

"Tribunal is a very emphatic title. This is not a tribunal," she underlined. "It is neither a state nor an international organization that fulfils functions of a tribunal which is set out by international law. <…> I cannot say whether it is good or bad — there is an initiative like that and it can be out there," she said.