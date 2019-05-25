Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 14:51 updated at: May 25, 15:28 UTC+3

Earlier the United Nations International Tribunal ruled that Russia should release 24 Ukrainian sailors detained for violating the state border in the Kerch Strait

Share
1 pages in this article
The building of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation

The building of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation

© Valery sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The dispute resolution procedures provided by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea are not applicable to the incident in the Kerch Strait, and the arbitration that Ukraine requires to convene in connection with it does not have jurisdiction in this area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"As was earlier noted by the Russian side, the statements made by both Russia and Ukraine when signing and ratifying the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982 rule out the possibility of using the Convention’s dispute resolution procedures regarding the incident of November 25, 2018, in the Kerch Strait. In the arbitration, we intend to consistently defend our position, including the lack of jurisdiction of the arbitration to consider this situation in the light of the circumstances mentioned above," the Ministry said.

"It was possible to avoid the situation of the requirements of the Russian legislation concerning navigation in this area were fulfilled. We urge the Ukrainian side to do that in the future," the Ministry added.

Earlier the United Nations International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled that Russia should release 24 Ukrainian sailors detained for violating the state border in the Kerch Strait, and hand over three confiscated vessels to Ukraine.

Before the meeting, the Ukrainian side asked the tribunal to order Russia to return Ukrainian vessels, to immediately release 24 detained sailors and allow them to return to Ukraine, and to stop criminal prosecution of sailors and to refrain from new investigations. The Tribunal found Kiev’s first two demands rational, but ruled that it does not consider it necessary to demand Moscow to stop criminal prosecution and refrain from initiating new cases, although it believes that it would be reasonable.

The Tribunal urged both parties to avoid steps that could escalate the situation in the Kerch Strait. According to the organization, absence of the Russian side at the hearing could not be a reason not to consider the case.

The Russian side did not participate in the hearings. In the note sent to the tribunal by the Russian Embassy in Germany, it was noted that, from the point of view of the Russian side, the tribunal has no jurisdiction to review the Kerch incident.

Three ships of the Ukrainian Naval Forces on November 25, 2018, violated the procedure for the passage of the territorial waters of the Russian Federation en route from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, ignoring legal requirements of the border guards to stop. They were detained and taken to Kerch, later court arrested their crews on charges of illegally crossing the border of the Russian Federation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
KERCH STRAIT PROVOCATION
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Up to 350 terrorists killed by Syrian army while repelling attacks in Hama governorate
2
UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry
3
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
4
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
5
Zelensky's envoy admits that it is impossible to sever economic ties with Russia
6
Owners of orcas captured in Russia’s Far East ready to set them free
7
UN Tribunal rules Russia should release detained Ukrainian sailors
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT