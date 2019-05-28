Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine to seek international status for Kerch Strait — Foreign Ministry

World
May 28, 5:06 UTC+3 KIEV
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

KIEV, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine will seek an international status for the Kerch Strait, separating the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yelena Zerkal has said.

"It is very important for me to ensure that the Kerch Strait gets the status of an international strait. This would solve numerous issues that still exist," she told the Novoye Radio station late on Monday.

Read also
The building of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation

UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry

Commenting on the recent International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) incident regarding the 2018 Russian-Ukrainian Kerch Strait incident, she said that the ministry "has already prepared a note that would be submitted to the Russian Foreign Ministry today, in which we ask where can we get our ships back and when and where will our consuls will be able to take our sailors held in [Russia’s] Lefortovo prison."

She said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would demand that Russia "implement the tribunal’s ruling without delay."

Kerch Strait incident

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet, and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

A criminal investigation was opened into the border incident. The Ukrainian ships’ crew members were arrested. They are charged with violating the Russian border under Article 322.3 of the Russian Criminal Code and may face up to six years in prison if found guilty.

On May 25, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ordered Russia to release the three Ukrainian naval vessels and their 24 servicemen. Moscow refused to participate in the hearings, saying that ITLOS had no authority to consider the matter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
3
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
4
Russia’s Rosatom to sign contract for two more nuclear icebreakers
5
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
6
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT