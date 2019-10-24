Russian, African nations agree to counter political dictatorship — summit’s declaration

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russian and African nations have agreed to counter political dictate and currency blackmail in trade, as follows from the declaration of the Russia-Africa Summit.

The participants agreed to "work together to counter political dictatorship and financial blackmail in international trade and economic cooperation, prevent individual countries from obtaining the exclusive right to determine the appropriateness and permissible parameters of legal collaboration between other countries; avoid manipulating requirements of the global non-proliferation regime for exerting pressure on unwelcome countries and competing unfairly," the document reads.

Unilateral sanctions

Unilateral sanctions introduced by separate states may undermine the effect of UN Security Council measures, the final declaration signed on the outcomes of the Russia-Africa Summit says.

"The adoption of unilateral coercive measures by States alongside measures adopted by the UN Security Council can deprive the latter of their subject matter and purpose and undermine their integrity and effectiveness," the document states.

Russia and Africa "believe that the principle of sovereign equality is crucial for the stability of international relations" and "uphold the principle that States shall refrain from the threat or use of force in violation of the UN Charter and condemn unilateral military interventions," the declaration informs.

The sides "adhere to the principles of international law, as reflected in the UN Charter and the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States in accordance with the UN Charter adopted on 24 October 1970," the document notes. They also "share the view that the good-faith implementation of generally recognized principles and norms of international law rules out the practice of double standards or imposition by some States of their will on other States."

Russia and Africa "adhere to the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, and condemn as a violation of this principle any interference by States in the internal affairs of other States with the aim of overthrowing legitimate governments," the declaration notes. "[The sides] consider extraterritorial application of national law by States in violation of international law as an example of violation of the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States."