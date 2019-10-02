Too many foreign players stonewall settlement in Libya — top diplomat

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Too many international players are present in Libya now, hindering the settlement in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday.

"In Libya, the situation is much worse, although efforts are also seen there on establishing some inclusive dialogue, but there are too many foreign players there. So far, the efforts to launch a stable process [of settlement] have failed," Lavrov said.

Currently, there are two governments in Libya: Tripoli’s Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, recognized by the international community, and the interim Cabinet of Abdullah Al-Thani that is acting in the country’s east together with the elected parliament as supported by the Libyan National Army.

In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar declared an offensive against Tripoli with the goal of eliminating all terror groups there. In his turn, the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The armed groups based in the capital have launched the Volcano of Anger campaign to combat the assault. The armed confrontation has left hundreds of people dead, while thousands of Libyans have been forced to flee their homes and important infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

IS followers activities in Africa

Members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) have intertwined with other terrorist groups active on the territory of Africa, threatening half of the African continent, Russia's top diplomat stated.

"The IS members have closely intertwined with terrorist groups in Africa: al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) in Islamic Maghreb, Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab. And now, this international terrorists' group is terrorizing half the African continent, especially in the Sahel-Sahara region," he said.

US in Iran

US attempts to isolate Iran and force it into submission are short-sighted, Sergey Lavrov claimed.

"Unfortunately, Washington set out to demonize the Islamic Republic of Iran, isolate and force it into surrender. I don’t think that this is a forward-looking policy," Lavrov said.

"The accusations against Iran hurled in various manners are not grounded in any convincing facts. Meanwhile the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA — TASS] naturally was a classic case of disregarding international law and the UN Security Council decisions. However, not only did the US refuse to observe these decisions, it also forbids other countries to honor this very JCPOA and comply with the UN Security Council resolution, threatening [them] with sanctions," the foreign minister added.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the UN Security Council permanent members (Russia, the UK, China, the US and France) and Germany in 2015. The deal restricted Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for lifting the UN sanctions and the unilateral restrictions imposed by the US and the EU. On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA. Exactly a year later, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran was suspending a part of its obligations to the nuclear deal.

Russia’s goal in Middle East

Moscow’s objective is to prevent the Middle East from turning into a terrorist refuge, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday.

"Our common goal, as I understand, is still to prevent this region from turning into a sanctuary for terrorists, and this trend is evident, namely in Libya. This is a very serious situation," Lavrov pointed out.

As for Russia's military presence in Syria, this is done to maintain peace and security in the country, according to the top diplomat.

"We seek to keep our military presence in Syria, and we will use this presence only for maintaining security and peace in the country and in the region as a whole," Lavrov stressed.

"Flashes of common sense" in Russia-US contacts on Middle East

Russia sees "flashes of common sense" in the contacts with the United States on the Middle East, the Russian foreign minister noted.

"There are flashes of common sense in the contacts with our American and Western colleagues [on the situation in the Middle East]," Lavrov pointed out.

"They clenched their teeth but still welcomed the agreements reached at the Astana peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition to establish the Constitutional Committee and agree its rules and principles," the minister added.

On September 23, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. Later, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen reported that the committee would hold its first meeting in Geneva on October 30.

The decision to set up a constitutional committee was agreed on at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 30, 2018. According to the plan proposed by former UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (Pedersen’s predecessor), the committee is made up of 150 people, 50 delegates to be fielded by Damascus, opposition and civil societies each. Each group is also obliged to name 15 experts to take part in meetings held in Geneva behind closed doors.

"US benefits from Middle East turmoil"

The US benefits from the unstable situation in the Middle East, the Russian foreign minister believes.

"If you study the American military interference campaigns, you will see that they are basically aimed at coercing the corresponding sides to follow the directives of Washington. And Washington usually finds this unending turmoil necessary, or beneficial, because the USA is far away, but it establishes military bases. They can always decide which side is more beneficial to support, where the oil will flow, where the gas comes from, where they can sell some of their weapons," he said.