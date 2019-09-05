Participants in rallies should be treated equally in accordance with law, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that all participants in the rallies should be treated within the scope of the law, regardless of their age.

"[All of them should be treated] equally, in accordance with the law," Putin said answering a question from moderator of the Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary session Sergei Brilev who suggested that one needs to go easy on young people whose views are easily malleable.

Meanwhile the president stressed that citizens have the right to protest in the interests of the country and within the framework of the law. "When people express their point of view, including during protests, I believe they have the right to do so, and I have said that before," the Russian leader stressed answering questions at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

He added that "sometimes that leads to positive results," because it makes the authorities "solve the problems facing people more effectively."