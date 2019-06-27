Putin expects no breakthrough from G20 summit

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Financial Times published by the Kremlin’s official website on Thursday that he did not expect any breakthrough results from the G20 summit in Osaka.

"I would very much like all the participants in this event, and the G20, in my opinion, is a key international economic development forum today, so I would like all the G20 members to reaffirm their intention - at least an intention - to work out some general rules that everyone would follow, and show their commitment and dedication to strengthening international financial and trade institutions," the Russian leader said.

"It is hard to expect any breakthroughs or landmark decisions in the current conditions; we can hardly count on it today," he added.

Putin also voiced his support for the Japanese presidency.

"As for the development of modern technology, the information world, the information economy, as well as our Japanese colleagues’ attention to matters such as longevity and the environment - all this is extremely important, and we will certainly support it and will take part in all these discussions," he said.

"But in any case, there is hope at least that during these general discussions and bilateral meetings we will be able to smooth out the existing disagreements and lay a foundation, a basis for positive movement forward," Putin added.

Commenting on the global policy developments of the past 20 years, Putin said that the global situation "has not changed for the better", but "has definitely become more dramatic and explosive."

"During the Cold War, the bad thing was the Cold War. It is true. But there were at least some rules that all participants in international communication more or less adhered to or tried to follow," he said. "Now, it seems that there are no rules at all. In this sense, the world has become more fragmented and less predictable, which is the most important and regrettable thing.".