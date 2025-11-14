Novovoronezh NPP resumes operations at full capacity after Ukrainian attack — official

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant has resumed operations at full capacity after the output of its three power units was reduced amid a Ukrainian drone attack overnight from November 12 to 13, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, said following a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

Likhachev said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched about eight drones at the Novovoronezh NPP "the night before," and all of them had been shot down.

"However, falling debris damaged common distribution devices. In order to prevent incidents, three of the Novovoronezh plant’s power units, including unit No. 6 and unit No. 7, which we are especially proud of as they are based on the VVER-1200 reactors - were unplugged, and their capacity went below 50%. <...> Still, the facility returned to full capacity by 11:00 a.m. Moscow time yesterday, and continued to generate electricity. I would like to point out that both the plant’s personnel and equipment did great during this stress test," Likhachev noted.

He added that the devices had been quickly and effectively repaired. As for the plant, its powerful energy units demonstrated high flexibility and efficiency. "Thanks to highly professional actions by the Russian network operator, the country’s energy grid suffered almost no damage," the Rosatom CEO concluded.