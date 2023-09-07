US court sentences Russian national Klyushin to 9 years for cyber crime

BOSTON, September 7, /TASS/. A court in Boston, Massachusetts, sentenced Russian national Vladislav Klyushin to 9 years in prison for cybercrime.

The Russian national was sentenced by US District Judge Patti Saris.

The prosecution asked for 14 years in prison, while the defense offered to shorten the sentence to three years, including the 2.5 years that Klyushin spent in detention. After his sentence is complete, Klyushin will be deported from the US.

Klyushin’s lawyer Maxim Nemtsev said that the defense will appeal the sentence.

Klyushin was charged with a criminal conspiracy for illegal access to computer systems, cyber or securities fraud, and complicity in the abovementioned crimes. Klyushin denied all charges.

The case includes four more defendants: Mikhail Kozak, Igor Sladkov, Nikolay Ulyanchev and Ivan Yermakov. All four are wanted by US authorities.