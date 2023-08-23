Downed drone damages glazing in Moscow City district building

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The downed drone damaged the glazing of the Neva Tower in the Moscow City district on three floors, emergency services told TASS.

"The glazing of the Neva Tower in the Moscow City district was damaged on the 11th, 12th and 13th floors on an area of about 100 square meters after the crash of the downed drone," the source said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed three unmanned aerial vehicles. The first one fell over the Mozhaysky District of the Moscow Region, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district. The third drone was jammed by radio-electronic warfare devices and crashed in the Moscow suburb of Khimki.