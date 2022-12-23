Politician reports car explosion in Melitopol’s central park

MELITOPOL, December 23. /TASS/. A car exploded on Friday in front of the entrance to the Melitopol city park of culture and leisure named after M. Gorky, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, told TASS.

"The blast occurred in front of the entrance to Gorky Park. A car exploded. The causes and circumstances are being investigated," he said.

The politicion also revealed that two people were injured in the incident.

"As a result of the car explosion in the center of Melitopol two people were injured," he said.

According to preliminary information, a Renault Duster car was blown up.

The emergency services told TASS that the explosion occurred near the pavilion, which faces Bogdan Khmelnitsky Avenue. The doctors hospitalized one of the injured. According to preliminary data, there are no fatalities.