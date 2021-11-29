Fire breaks out at medical face mask factory in Leningrad Region — Emergencies Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, November 29. /TASS/. Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at the Fanema factory producing non-woven materials in the Kommunar settlement in the Gatchinsky District of the Leningrad Region, the press service of the Main Directorate of the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"There is a fire there indeed, we cannot provide any more specific information yet," the press service said.

The prosecutor’s office for the Leningrad Region, citing the Emergencies Ministry, informed that there was no explosion at the factory and that they were conducting an inspection with regards to the fire.

According to the administration of the Leningrad Region, there were no casualties. The regional public health commission confirms this information.

The Fanema factory, established in 1963, is producing non-woven materials, including medical face masks. The factory currently has twelve industrial lines of various designation and employs about 200 people.

Two major fires have occurred at the factory over the past two years.