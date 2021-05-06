Strong winds in Moscow down about 60 trees, damage over 40 vehicles

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Strong winds in Moscow on Thursday downed over 50 trees and damaged more than 40 vehicles, the official Telegram channel of Moscow’s municipal services reported.

"As of 17:00, the wind has downed 56 trees, 44 vehicles were damaged. The municipal services are sawing up and removing the downed trees and disassembling constructions affected by the wind," the statement said.

As it was reported earlier, two people were injured by falling trees in different parts of the city. A man and a woman were hospitalized.

It was noted that the strong winds will persist until the end of the day. Moscow residents were urged to be careful while outdoors, not to seek shelter below the trees nor park their vehicles nearby as well as to stay indoors if possible.